RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 10,372 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 57,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,447,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,085,000 after acquiring an additional 77,709 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 128,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $108.72.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.