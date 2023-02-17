RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 10,372 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 57,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,447,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,085,000 after acquiring an additional 77,709 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 128,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

