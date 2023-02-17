Credit Suisse AG Buys 17,062 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $53,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $162,741,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,288,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

CNQ opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Several research firms recently commented on CNQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.