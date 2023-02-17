RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 968 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.2 %

ARES opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $87.50.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 287.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,694,101.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,694,101.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

