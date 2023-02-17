RFG Advisory LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 20,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

