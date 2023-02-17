RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
IJK stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
