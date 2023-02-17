RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

