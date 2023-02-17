RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,560,000 after purchasing an additional 379,206 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,387 shares of company stock worth $5,397,671. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $188.63 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.03 and a 52-week high of $202.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.19 and a 200 day moving average of $187.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

