Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289,115 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 74,493 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $54,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.3 %

AEM stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.