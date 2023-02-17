Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99,799 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $54,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,924 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,355 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,496,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,230,000 after acquiring an additional 895,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 766,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $66.50 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

