Credit Suisse AG Has $56.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,103 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.33% of Cardinal Health worth $56,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAH opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

