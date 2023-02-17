CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of CBRE Group worth $58,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $88.50 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.