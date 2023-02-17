Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,467 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.35% of Mosaic worth $60,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 468.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

