Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,465 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,465 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $60,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after buying an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,958,000 after buying an additional 79,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,831,000 after buying an additional 69,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 334,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Zebra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $333.44 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

