Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,791 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,198 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of VMware worth $60,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VMware by 202.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $116.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average is $117.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.