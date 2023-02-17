Credit Suisse AG Has $61.03 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Corteva worth $61,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 60.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Insider Activity

Corteva Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $62.75 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

