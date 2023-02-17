Credit Suisse AG Acquires 60,797 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,797 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 5.70% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $62,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

