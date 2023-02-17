Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $63,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.82.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,889 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,061. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.