Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $62,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

AMETEK stock opened at $144.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,168 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

