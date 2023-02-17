Glencore plc (GLEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share by the natural resources company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 511.34 ($6.21) on Friday. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a one year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £65.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 544.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 513.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue lowered Glencore to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.98) target price on Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.55) price objective on Glencore in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($7.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 612.73 ($7.44).

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

