Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3597 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $90.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $122.75. The company has a market cap of $471.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 44.81%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,423,000 after acquiring an additional 243,132 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Cowen cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.