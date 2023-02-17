PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. PerkinElmer updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.05 EPS.

NYSE:PKI opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $184.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 243,398.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,877,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872,957 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,777,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

