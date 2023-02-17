The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The GEO Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

The GEO Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,518 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.