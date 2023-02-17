Barclays PLC (BARC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Barclays Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:BARC opened at GBX 174.90 ($2.12) on Friday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 202.35 ($2.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 563.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BARC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.03) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.63) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 239 ($2.90).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Barclays

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £181,025.18 ($219,744.09).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

