British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7006 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $47.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

