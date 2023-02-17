Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,335 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE VLO opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

