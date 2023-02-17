Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,063 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $202.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.21. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $45,218,092 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

