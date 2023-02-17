Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.44.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $228.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

