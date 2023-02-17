Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCO opened at $302.50 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $346.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.85.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

