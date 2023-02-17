FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 584 shares of company stock worth $90,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

