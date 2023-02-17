Eric Bjerkholt Sells 857 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $20,353.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Bjerkholt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Eric Bjerkholt sold 2,891 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $71,349.88.

On Thursday, December 1st, Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $22.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KDNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

