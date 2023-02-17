BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.91.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,969 shares of company stock worth $1,416,069 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $92,430,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 300.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after buying an additional 835,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

