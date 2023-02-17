Thomas Joseph Russo Sells 1,902 Shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $20,332.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,453.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Icosavax Trading Down 2.1 %

ICVX opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Icosavax by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Icosavax by 67.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Icosavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.