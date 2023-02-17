Thomas Joseph Russo Sells 1,902 Shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $20,332.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,453.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Icosavax Trading Down 2.1 %
ICVX opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $18.92.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
