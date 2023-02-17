Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

