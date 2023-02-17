FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

IDEX stock opened at $225.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.37. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

