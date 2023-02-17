FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,042 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

