Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,534.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,503.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,360.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,609.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,345,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

