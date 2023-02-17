FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $339.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $453.37.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.08.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

