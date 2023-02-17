Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,008 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,797. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $194.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.25. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $202.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.31.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

