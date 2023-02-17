Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,011 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,201,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,564,000 after purchasing an additional 134,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 193,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.