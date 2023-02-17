WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 520.2% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in International Bancshares by 1,637.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 525,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in International Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 279,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,830,000 after buying an additional 151,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

IBOC opened at $45.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at International Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717,439 shares in the company, valued at $37,314,002.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.