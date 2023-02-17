Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

AVB stock opened at $180.12 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.29 and a 200-day moving average of $181.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

