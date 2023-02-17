WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the third quarter worth about $150,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE:EQH opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

