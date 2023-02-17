3,531 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 871.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $441.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.