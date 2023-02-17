WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,019 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

KNSL opened at $292.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $187.03 and a one year high of $334.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

