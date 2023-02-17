Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 12,849 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 369,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

