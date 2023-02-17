WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,004,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after buying an additional 144,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,893,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,215,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $52.16.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

