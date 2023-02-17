WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,457 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $5,909,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.32.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $351.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.26. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.