Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 140.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,832 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNO stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.17.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

