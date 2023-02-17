Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 440,566 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

