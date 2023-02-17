Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,031 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 171.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Weatherford International Trading Down 1.5 %

About Weatherford International

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.31 and a beta of 0.96. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

Featured Articles

